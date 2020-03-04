Live Now
Super Tuesday coverage: Sanders to take Vermont, Biden to take Virginia

STUDY: Affordable Care Act linked to reduction in maternal deaths

Health

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — A new study found The Affordable Care Act may be linked to reducing the number of women who die in childbirth.

RELATED: Surgeon General, CT health officials hold summit on maternal health disparities

The expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare appears to have lowered the rate of women dying in pregnancy. Researchers say it reduced deaths in childbirth or within six weeks of delivery.

The largest reduction was among non-Hispanic black women, which has been considered a group at higher risk.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More from Hartford HealthCare

 

Find a Doctor

 

Have Questions?
Call – 1-855-HHC-HERE

 

Hartford HealthCare Classes and Events

 

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss