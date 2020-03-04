STUDY: Affordable Care Act linked to reduction in maternal deaths

(WTNH) — A new study found The Affordable Care Act may be linked to reducing the number of women who die in childbirth.

The expansion of Medicaid under Obamacare appears to have lowered the rate of women dying in pregnancy. Researchers say it reduced deaths in childbirth or within six weeks of delivery.

The largest reduction was among non-Hispanic black women, which has been considered a group at higher risk.