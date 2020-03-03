Surgeon General, CT health officials hold summit on maternal health disparities

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Full of joy, Kira Dixon and Charles Johnson were excited to welcome their second child down in Georgia four years ago.



Johnson explained, “So we went in on what was supposed to be a routine c-section. We expected it to be the happiest day of our lives and it turned into a nightmare and the short story is that Kira was allowed to bleed internally for more than 10 hours while we begged and pleaded for help.”

Johnson tours the country telling his story with his non-profit 4 Kira 4 Moms. He joined this group of doctors, advocates, and the US Surgeon General at the Hartford Convention Center this morning for a summit on maternal health disparities.

US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said, “For the first time in history, women are more likely to die during childbirth than their mothers were.”

In the US, the maternal mortality rate has been on the rise, up to 26 percent from 2000 to 2014. For over a century, black women are 3 to 4 times more likely to die during childbirth than white women in the county.

“It’s a combination of risk factors, chronic medical conditions, like diabetes, hypertension, socioeconomic factors,” said Dr. Uma Reddy, Professor of Obstetrics/Gynecology at Yale School of Medicine.

Health advocates say where you live matters.

Dir. New Haven Healthy Start, Natasha Ray, said, “If I don’t have access to fresh fruits and vegetables like folic acid is important when you’re pregnant and if I don’t even know what that is, education…all of those things matter.”

Johnson says until this stops, he will continue to fight in memory of Kira.

“For me, the highest honor I can pay my wife Kira is to make sure I do everything I can is to get other mothers home with their precious babies.”

To try and combat this issue, Connecticut passed legislation in 2018 to review all the medical records of a mom who dies during childbirth, but advocates here argue more can be done.