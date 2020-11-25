UConn student develops app to help men get quick and discreet fertility results at home

FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Add “fertility testing” to what may soon be possible on your smartphone. A UConn student has come up with technology in an effort to help men get quick and discreet results at home.

In this lab in Farmington, the founders of a new men’s health company called Bastion Health

want to revolutionize men’s health. So, they created a way to test a man’s sperm using a rapid home test and an app.

Reza Amin came up with the test while working on his Ph.D. at UConn. He realized the void of comprehensive men’s health tools.

“Men’s health is where female’s health was fifteen years ago,” Reza Amin, Ph.D. Bastion Co-founder and CEO.

“These color changes correspond to all of these different metrics that we’re measuring,” Khashayar Dashti, Co-founder and COO explains. “They just take a photo off the back of the device with the application. This is really where some of the artificial intelligence stuff kicks in.”

They say an algorithm processes it quickly, measuring more than just sperm count. Right now, it is in beta testing. The team has an 18-month timeline to get FDA approval and bring it to market.

In the meantime, they are focusing on their men’s telehealth platform of the app. Their company Bastion has received a $2.2 million infusion through UConn’s Peter J. Werth Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation, the largest single investment to date for a student business.