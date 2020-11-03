Urologist speaks on enlarged prostate treatments, one only performed at Yale-New Haven Hospital

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — For many men, the need to see a urologist does not occur until they are over the age of 50 and it is usually for a condition called “BPH” or enlargement of the prostate.

“It’s probably one of the most common reasons why men come to see a urologist and it is a benign enlargement but it can certainly cause problems urinating,” says Dr. Daniel Kellner, assistant clinical professor at Yale School of Medicine Department of Urology

“Waking up at night to urinate, and having these issues can really affect the quality of life,” adds Dr. Kellner. He says beyond that there can be issues that can have serious medical consequences.

“If it’s severe enough that pressure can go up to the kidneys and lead to kidney problems or kidney failure.”

He tells his patients that BPH or benign prostatic hyperplasia is very treatable, first trying lifestyle changes like decreasing caffeine or alcohol intake and all fluids before bed.

Medications are an option, but some take months to work and others can have sexual side effects.

Dr. Kellner says minimally invasive treatments are popular solutions, including something called a urolift.

See the before and after how it uses two small pieces to open the prostate up releasing urinary pressures on the urethra.

Yale-New Haven Hospital is the first and only hospital in Connecticut to offer a procedure called a HoLEP, Holmium laser enucleation of the prostate. Doctors remove prostate tissue blocking urine flow. Dr. Kellner says it’s like peeling the inside of an orange as this images below show.

The tissue inside of the prostate is removed relieving pressure on the urethra.

“It’s been revolutionary for many men to have this procedure,” says Dr. Kellner. He says that most insurance companies cover these treatments.