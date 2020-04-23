What’s being done to ease patients’ fear of COVID in emergency departments

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Emergency departments across the country are seeing a dramatic decrease in the number of non-coronavirus patients coming in for treatment.

Doctors say if it’s a true emergency, they want to see you.

Covid-19 is keeping people away from emergency departments, typically over-crowded with patients coming in for all kinds of health reasons.

Right now, doctors are treating mostly those with covid.

“We are seeing a lot more cardiac arrests from the field and people with completed heart attacks, but we’re not seeing them as early on as we usually do, same thing for strokes,” says Emergency Medicine physician Dr. Sharon Chekijian with Yale Medicine.

She says ED’s are doing all they can to lower the risk of accidental coronavirus exposure.

“We are trying to get everybody into a closed room so that they are not in the hallway and in harm’s way.”

Rooms are equipped to save lives and trained staff who know what to do.

Dr. Chekijian says, “Any strokes, heart attacks, major trauma, anything that you think you can’t take care of with your doctor or at home, we want to see you in the ED.”

So what’s going on?

“If they are not experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19 or not concerned about COVID-19 but they have some other health issues, they are trying to figure out what to do and where to go,” says Dr. Jaimie Meyer – an infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine.

The hope is they are setting up tele-health visits with primary care physicians for their non-emergency health issues or heading to an Urgent Care center.

She says, “the best way to prevent being exposed to COVID-19 in one of those settings is to try and go to it at a time less busy and some will provide appointments as well.”

For more complicated cases like a broken bone, where to go depends on just how severe.

“It might be something that could be at least initially handled in Urgent Care and some orthopedist offices will have sort of urgent capacities even doing x-rays on site,” says Dr. Meyer. “If the bone is sticking out and there’s a lot of blood loss and it’s messy, it needs to be dealt with in an emergency department because surgery may need to happen.”

Many emergency departments are separating COVID and non-COVID patients in waiting rooms.

Also, limiting the number of people inside. A companion may be asked to wait outside in a vehicle.

However, Dr. Meyer says that person can come in with a woman in labor.

