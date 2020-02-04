Why it’s important to keep kids active in winter

(CNN) — Outside it’s colder, the days are shorter. But despite winter weather, keeping children moving is still important.

Preschoolers should be active throughout the day, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Those six and older should practice moderate-to-vigorous physical activity at least an hour a day.

So bundle up and go for a walk. Head to the playground or try geocaching — where GPS receivers are used to track down a container or cache.

If there’s snow, send them outside to play, sledding can be great exercise. Or go ice skating.

Indoors — let them dance. It’s fun for kids and keeps them moving.

Join a play group. Play games like twister — that will keep them on their feet.

Encourage video games which get them exercising. Do yoga. Or go to an indoor rock climbing gym.

Keeping active during winter is important for adults, too. At least three days a week of aerobic activity improves health benefits, according to federal physical activity guidelines.