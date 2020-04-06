Why we should also focus on this coronavirus statistic

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Day after day, updated numbers on COVID-19 are released.

What gets lost in the daily barrage is that the vast majority of us will recover at home within a couple of weeks.

Worldwide, it’s estimated that among the more than one million confirmed COVID-19 cases, thousands have recovered and there are thousands more with mild symptoms at home.

And those admitted to hospitals like Yale New Haven Health?

“The majority of the several hundred patients who are currently hospitalized within the Yale New Haven System do not require intensive care settings in order to recover,” said Dr. Jaimie Meyer who is an infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine. “Of the people who are admitted to intensive care units and ultimately need a ventilator, especially with underlying conditions, about half will recover and potentially less than half won’t.”

People who have fully recovered have antibodies in their blood plasma that could possibly help patients with extreme COVID-19 symptoms.

“We’re interested in those antibodies for several reasons,” said Dr. Meyer. “One is that there’s potential if those antibodies work, completely protective against reinfection that we could give antibodies of people who are in recovery to people who are actively ill.”

The Red Cross, working with the Food and Drug Administration, set up a website seeking recovered donors to donate plasma for hospitals treating patients with it in a national study.

Just plug in a zip code for the nearest collection site.

Hartford Health Care could start as soon as Tuesday to use the therapeutic plasma for severe cases.

Still not widely available, a rapid antibody blood test was just approved by the FDA that could identify those with immunity to the virus.

“That might help us to understand how many patients are already infected and who recover, which is a good thing because the workforce can come back,” said Dr. Ajay Kumar with Hartford Health Care.”

How many people have recovered from COVID-19 in our state?

The CT Department of Public Health spokesperson said they are beginning to get that data from hospitals for confirmed cases and expect to have that number by the end of this week.

It is estimated that among those testing positive, 80 percent with mild symptoms recover at home.

Fifteen percent are hospitalized, recover and are discharged — with five percent in the ICU.