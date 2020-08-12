Willington man receives kidney from stranger after billboard put up asking for a miracle

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Willington man in need of a kidney was given the gift of life from a stranger.

In January, Mary Kozicki took out a billboard searching for a living kidney donor for her son, Austin. She hoped that someone might be inspired enough to want to help.

And that someone was Rick Dwyer.

“If she hadn’t put that billboard up there, I wouldn’t be part of this conversation today,” he said. “As a parent of a boy and girl roughly the same age as Austin, it just really resonated with me.”

Kozicki responded, “Rick has given our son life, he has given him hope, he has given him dreams. He has given him a tomorrow, he has given him a lifetime of tomorrows and there aren’t words for that.”

Both Austin and Dwyer underwent surgery last week and are both doing well.

Hartford Healthcare says there are more than 112,000 people registered on the National Transplant List.

For more information on transplant services: https://hartfordhospital.org/services/transplant-services/departments-services/living-donation