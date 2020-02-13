Yale New Haven Hospital sued for requiring older doctors to take memory tests

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), along with several Yale doctors, is suing Yale New Haven Hospital for repeated acts of age discrimination against their hospital staff.

The lawsuit claims the neurological memory tests Yale has conducted on their doctors aged 70 and over are illegal and discriminatory.

Citing the Americans with Disabilities Act, the lawsuit says employers are prohibited from requiring employees to undergo medical examinations or inquiring about any disabilities unless those examinations are related to the job. The ADA also says it’s a policy violation to administer a test to an employee solely based on age.

Yale New Haven Hospital employees under the age of 70 have not been required to take the memory tests.

141 healthcare providers between the ages of 69 and 92 were evaluated in Yale’s three year program. Yale concluded that 13 percent of the healthcare workers had severe memory problems and were either required to be supervised at work or were asked to retire.

WEB EXTRA: Read the EEOC lawsuit against Yale New Haven Hospital

