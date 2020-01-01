Hundreds hit CT state park trails to ring in the new year

EAST HADDAM, Conn. (WTNH) — Many people have traditions on New Year’s Day. Across the country, many take part in America’s State Parks First Day Hikes.

Here in Connecticut, 15 state parks offer free guided tours. One of the parks was Gillette State Park in East Haddam.

In 2019, across the state over 2,000 people hit the trails. In 2020, they expect to surpass that number because of the good weather.

Kimberly Williams, with Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection in the state parks division, told News 8 the country-wide initiative hopes to get people on the right track for the new year, focusing on their health and wellness.

Those who didn’t make it out to the state parks for the New Year’s Day hike still have all year to see the trails.

A list of park and trail locations can be found online.