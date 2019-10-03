STUDY: Coastal living is better for your mental health

(CNN NewSource/Nexstar Media Group) – Good news for residents on the New England coast- a new study says spending time by the ocean is good for your well-being.

A new study of 26,000 people in England found that those living closer to the coastline had better mental health than those who lived further inland.

The Head Researcher for the study says the evidence supports the idea that people in poor households living close to the coast experience fewer symptoms of mental health disorders.

An environmental psychologist at the University of Exeter said the research could play a pivotal role in getting governmental action to protect coastal areas.

