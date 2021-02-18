Authentic Jamaican restaurant Jackie’s Gourmet enriches New Britain community

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — To mark Black History Month, we’re been highlighting Black-owned businesses in our state.

On Thursday, Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz visited Jackie’s Gourmet, an authentic Jamaican restaurant in New Britain to show how they enrich the community.

“Our cities and towns are more vibrant because of the great restaurants and retail and we want particarly in Black History Month for people to support Black-owned businesses,” said Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz.

“People are really friendly here around the neighborhood and I have a lot of customers that are regular customers,” Jackie Stephens, Jackie’s Gourmet.

Jackie’s Gourmet opened two years ago and is located right in the heart of New Britain.