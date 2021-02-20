Community activist honored for centennial birthday and decades of volunteer service

TRUMBULL, Conn. (WTNH) — A Trumbull woman got the celebration of a century Saturday. Johnnie Mae Foxworth celebrated her 100th birthday, and folks honored her and her decades of dedication to being a civil rights advocate.

The celebration took place at Middlebrook Farms, where she lives. Senator Richard Blumenthal and members of the volunteer group, The Links, came to recognize her for her special day.

For over 80 years, Foxworth has advocated for the rights of women and Black people in the Bridgeport area.

She had been a member of The Links for years and has received awards for her advocacy work.

“We thank you, Johnnie, for all of the things you have done,” said Althea Reid, a member of the Waterbury chapter of The Links.

Sen. Blumenthal said, “Johnnie Mae has contributed to the community over the years generously and endlessly. She’s given up herself, and I am proud to recognize not only her years but her accomplishments and her contributions to the community.”

Careerwise, she moved her way up while working at the DMV, becoming the first Assistant Director of Operations and then Regional Director.