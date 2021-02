(WTNH) -- News 8 is proud to partner with local community leaders to bring “That Life” to WCTX starting on Saturday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The only locally produced show of its kind in the state, "That Life" will be a showcase for local and national hip-hop artists, dancers, community influencers and more.

As local communities face the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, "That Life" will serve as an outlet for the hip-hop community to come together and express themselves in a creative way. Taking its inspiration from such shows as “Soul Train” and “106 and Park," "That Life" will focus on exposing, developing and highlighting the next generation of urban talent. It will serve as a platform for local and national artists to display their skills, culture and highlight the latest industry trends.