News 8 Teams with Local Community Leaders to present ‘That Life’

News 8 is proud to partner with local community leaders to bring “That Life” to WCTX starting on Saturday, February 6th at 11am. The only locally produced show of its kind in the state, That Life will be a showcase for local and national hip-hip artists, dancers, community influencers and more.

As local communities face the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, That Life will serve as an outlet for the hip-hip community to come together and express themselves in a creative way. Taking its inspiration from such shows as “Soul Train” and “106 and Park”, That Life will focus on exposing, developing, and highlighting the next generation of urban talent. It will serve as a platform for local and national artists to display their skills, culture, and highlight the latest industry trends.

“News 8 and WCTX are proud to be the television home for That Life,” said Rich Graziano, Vice President and General Manager of WTNH and WCTX. “We look forward to being able to highlight the positive voices in our communities and give them a platform to share their message.”

“We’re working to create an outlet for the youth in our community as they confront a pandemic and the economic instability caused by it,” said Scot X. Esdaile, Executive Producer of the show who is the State President of the Connecticut NAACP and member of the National Board of Directors. “That Life will provide a platform for talented young artists across the state and give voice to a community facing incredible hardship.”

“That Life TV show” will air Saturday mornings at 11 am on WCTX, and will live stream on WTNH.com and thatlifetvshow.com.