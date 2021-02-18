NYC pastry chef tasting sweet success in establishing business, inspiring future entrepreneurs

NEW YORK (WTNH) — From her home in Brooklyn, New York, pastry chef Auzerais Bellamy launched her company, Blondery by Auzerais, during the holiday season in 2017. It’s a taste of wonderful, making life for Bellamy sweeter by the day.

She said she knew the recipe for her signature blondie was just right when people kept asking for more.

“It has a salted and caramel gnash, chocolate chip blondie, and then it has a little bit of sea salt, toasted pecans so it’s very crunchy. I think it perfectly balanced it’s sweet and it’s salty,” Bellamy said.

She grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, where her family owns several BBQ restaurants.

“It looked like they were having a lot of fun, so I kind of known for a long time entrepreneurship and owning your own.”

Her passion for baking took her to the prestigious Johnson and Wales University in Rhode Island, where many of the world’s top chefs have perfected their craft- and then on to an internship at a top pastry school in France.

Auzerais has her own YouTube channel, where she dishes to followers about what it takes to run a business, along with backing tips and her latest sweet creations.

Another of her priorities: being a role model to other women and people of color who are also looking to leave their own mark in the culinary world.

“It’s to provide a safe space for people of color or people who have been notoriously marginalized in the food industry to create and be safe and make money doing so.” Auzerais Bellamy

Making a difference and adding a touch of sweetness to life, one blondie at a time.

Blondery by Auzerais is expanding its reach with pop-up stores in the New York City metropolitan area.

The store’s corporate clients already include Netflix, JP Morgan and Salesforce.