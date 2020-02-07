1  of  2
Students contribute artwork for African American history artist forum at State Capitol

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A class trip to the Legislative Office Building in Hartford happened Friday. These students were part in a prideful project.

Khadijah Eljadid from New Britain said, “They told us about the project how it’s important like all the black people who are basically heroes.”

The Commission on Woman, Children, Seniors Equity and Opportunity is holding an African American history artist forum.

African American policy analyst Denise Drummond said, “This year we decided to reach out to schools because we think it’s important for kids to know African-American history.”

For the first time, students are contributing artwork here to celebrate Black History Month. Drawing pictures of people like Barack Obama., Dr. Martin Luther king, and Oprah.

Eljadid said, “Then I read how she had her own TV show. She was an actor, Gussie in Charlotte’s Web. That was nice because I’ve always watched Charlotte’s Web.”

Zomari Ross from New Britain said, “It took me a while to figure out who I was going to pick, and I picked someone who inspired me.” That person is boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

“I picked Muhammad Ali because he’s athletic and he became it at a young age and I also want to be athletic like him,” Ross said.

Students are getting recognition for their work as they celebrate people who made major contributions to our society.

“Especially an African-American student to see, you know, I can be that person or I can have that dream,” Drummond said.

For anyone who wants to come and take a look at the display it’s located in the hallway between the Legislative Office Building and the Capitol. It will be here until February 14.

