HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s National Hispanic Heritage Month, a time to celebrate the cultures, achievements, and history of Hispanic Americans.

In Connecticut, 17% of residents are Hispanic. On Tuesday. Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin and Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz, along with the Spanish American Merchants Association, tour “El Mercado.” It’s a fresh market featuring numerous Colombian, Peruvian, Puerto Rican, Dominican, and Mexican vendors.

“We create and we do what we love to do, and everybody gets to enjoy our products,” said Carlos Ortiz, Owner of Sol de Borinquen Bakery. “We’re here to serve you guys. If not for you guys, we wouldn’t be here at the end of the day.”

All month long. News 8 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month.