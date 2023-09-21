HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz toured three murals on Thursday that honor Hispanic heritage in Hartford.

The murals — which are in the Frog Hollow neighborhood — pay tribute to Maria Sanchez, Edna Negron and Elba Cruz Schumann.

“Maria Sanchez was the first Hispanic legislator elected to the statehouse, and she paved the way for many of our Latino legislators,” Bysiewicz said. “Edna and Elba are well-known in this community for their advocacy for education, for children.”

News 8 is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month throughout September. A full special will be aired at 5:30 p.m. Sunday on WTNH.