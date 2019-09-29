Hidden History: Hispanic Heritage Month Special

(WTNH) — News 8 celebrates Hispanic Heritage month with a special dedicated to celebrating Hispanic culture and its influence in the U.S.

Heritage in Connecticut: BAILE at UCONN

Over 32,000 students attend the University of Connecticut, and roughly 10% are Latino. One student organization brings together Latino students through discussion, learning, and dance.

Great Debate: “The Cuban” sandwich

There is a great debate over a very popular sandwich, “The Cuban.” Was it invented in Tampa or Miami? Reporter Gayle Guyardo went to the famous ‘La Segunda’ bakery in historic Ybor city, a staple in Tampa that has been around for generations.

Latino Food

From Mexico to Central and South America, and through the Caribbean, we celebrate different cultures and traditions. And while here in the U.S. many are most familiar with Mexican food, Latino food can vary drastically from country to country.

United by one language, individual customs, traditions, and especially food brings out the unique charm of each country.

Like most Latin American menus, Salvadoran dishes are centered around corn.

Cuban food consists of a lot of spices, and a lot of garlic. It’s a combination of African-American and Latin American: rice, beans, and pork.

Mexican food – you have the basics: tacos, tortilla chips, and burritos, but it’s important to note each region cooks up its own flavors. Standard Mexican foods tend to delivery some heat, which makes it unique among Hispanic cuisine.

Culinary classics that vary from country-to-country, community to community. Enough special flavors to enjoy an extraordinary feast during Hispanic Heritage month.

Day of the Dead

Part of Mexican culture includes celebrating the life of those who have passed on. A series of days in particular are used to honor the dead.

In most areas, Day of the Dead is a series of days: November 1st is meant to honor the children and babies who’ve died, and November 2nd is when adults are honored.

Mexico’s Independence Day

Hispanic Heritage Month happens to commemorate Mexico’s Independence Day.

What is the difference between Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) and El 16 de Septiembre (September 16th)?

May 5th is the remembrance of the Battle of Puebla where the French invaded Mexico. Sept. 16th is Mexico’s Independence Day, celebrating Mexico’s revolution against the Spanish rule which began in 1810. The war would last more than 10 years.

Hispanic Astronaut

Sidney McNeill Gutierrez’s story began in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is a retired air force Colonel became the first U.S. born/Hispanic NASA astronaut.

Gutierrez is known across the world for his accomplishments. Not only did he make it into space aboard two NASA shuttle missions, he also made it into the history books.

Gutierrez’s story is not done yet. He owns and runs a rocket company based in Florida as he works to keep space exploration going. But he doesn’t live in Florida; after retirement he moved back to Albuquerque’s North Valley, just down the street from his childhood home.