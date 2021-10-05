Hispanic Heritage Month: Highlighting Hispanic-owned businesses in Willimantic

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) – There are still ten days left in Hispanic Heritage Month and there are a host of ways to celebrate. On Tuesday, state officials highlighted the contributions of Hispanic-owned businesses in Willimantic.

As of last year, nearly three percent of businesses in Connecticut were owned by Latinos. State officials say they would like to see that number grow.

“So, we do automotive, residential, and commercial,” said Wilfredo Quinones, owner of Dark Sky Tint.

Wilfredo Quinones knows about hard work. For five years, he’s been tinting windows in Windham.

“In the beginning, I didn’t know if it was going to work out, but it did, so I now know what not to do and what to do,” Quinones said.

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz, Mayor Tom DeVivo, and State Rep. Susan Johnson toured several Hispanic-owned businesses in Willimantic on Tuesday, all within walking distance. Dark Sky Tint and Garibaldis restaurant were among the stops.

Bysiewicz says supporting businesses like this is one way to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs through October 15.

“Willimantic and Windham is home to probably one of the most vibrant Hispanic communities. There are a lot of hard-working entrepreneurs. We do want to encourage entrepreneurship because our smallest businesses are out there creating jobs every day,” Bysiewicz said.