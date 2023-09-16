NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – National Hispanic Heritage Month officially kicked off Friday, Sept. 15, beginning a month-long celebration of U.S. Latino and Hispanic communities.

The annual celebration began as a week-long holiday in 1968 until President Ronald Reagan signed a bill into law, making it a month-long celebration. This year, the holiday will last from Friday, Sept. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 15.

Across Connecticut, various community groups will be holding festivals, fairs, 5K runs and more to commemorate Hispanic communities’ influence on American culture.

Here are several events happening around Connecticut where you can celebrate:

New London: Hispanic Heritage Celebration

Friday, Sept. 15; 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Parade Plaza – 50 State St. Downtown New London, CT

New London’s Hispanic Heritage Celebration will begin Friday with traditional cultural performances, a DJ and live music. Fireworks will also conclude the event. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Manchester: Annual Hispanic Heritage Day

Saturday, Sept. 16; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Leisure Labs at Mahoney Center – 110 Cedar St. Manchester, CT

The town of Manchester will hold its annual Hispanic Heritage Day Celebration on Saturday, Sept. 16. The afternoon will be filled with live music, dancing, food trucks and plenty of family-friendly activities. Artists such as Sin Fronteras, Edwin Vargas Jr. and Kathleen Maldonado will perform. For more information on the event, including the full list of vendors, visit the Facebook page.

Danbury: Hispanic Heritage and Culture Resource Fair

Saturday, Sept. 16; 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Roger’s Park – Memorial Drive, Danbury, CT

Salt and Light Ministries is hosting a Hispanic Heritage and Culture Resource Fair on Saturday, Sept. 16. This free event welcomes families and community members to enjoy music and entertainment and learn more about Hispanic culture. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Bridgeport: Latino Fest

Saturday, Sept. 16; 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

McLevy Green Park – 102 Bank St. Bridgeport, CT 06604

Bridgeport will be holding its first Latino Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16, celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The event is free admission and will feature various food trucks and artists. For more information, visit their website.

Stratford: Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County

Saturday, Sept. 16; 7 p.m.

Vazzano’s Four Seasons – 337 Kenyon St, Stratford

The Puerto Rican Parade of Fairfield County will kick off on Saturday, Sept. 16, recognizing the organization’s 30th anniversary. The organization works throughout the year to celebrate history and culture. The evening will consist of dinner, entertainment and networking opportunities. Those interested in the parade can buy tickets on the Facebook page or email prpfcsecretary2023@gmail.com.

Middletown: The Forbidden Llama Hispanic Heritage Specials

Sunday, Sept. 17; 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

The Forbidden Llama – 335 Main St., Middletown, CT

Lo’ Maximo Brunch announced specialty menu items and live music for every Sunday of Hispanic Heritage Month. See the full schedule below, and for more information, visit the Facebook page.

Date Music Menu Special Sunday, Sept. 17 DJ Ronsta Mangu Sunday, Sept. 24 DJ Studderz Empanadas Sunday, Oct. 1 DJ Sammy Pupusas Sunday, Oct. 8 DJ Nino Salchipapas Sunday, Oct. 15 DJ A Will Tostadas

Darien: INTEMPO Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series

Sunday, Sept. 17; 3 p.m.

Darien Arts Center – 2 Renshaw Rd, Darien, CT

A Stamford-based non-profit organization called INTEMPO is presenting a unique concert series to celebrate Hispanic heritage. The series will feature sounds from Latin America and carry on throughout the entire month. The first concert will occur at the Darien Arts Center on Sunday, Sept. 17. The other concerts will be in New Canaan and Greenwich later in the month. For more information on all the concerts, visit the website.

West Hartford: Hispanic Heritage Month 5K Run

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 6:15 p.m.

1003 Farmington Ave, West Hartford

Latinos Runs’ annual Hispanic Heritage 5K Run and Walk will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 20. This year, Latinos Runs teamed up with Fleet Feet to introduce a hybrid 5K run with different options. There will be a group run for those interested in attending in person, or guests can also participate by logging solo runs at any date/time between Sept. 15 – Oct. 15. All participants must register on the website.

East Hartford: Latin Festival

Saturday, Sept. 23; 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Alumni Park – 1021 Main Street, East Hartford, CT

The town of East Hartford is hosting a Latin Festival to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event will feature food trucks, local vendors, activities, live performances and more to unite the community. For more information, visit the website.

Manchester: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Saturday, Sept. 23; 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Manchester Public Library – 586 Main St. Manchester, CT

The Manchester Public Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the Howroyd Room of the library. The celebration will include music, crafts, snacks and more. According to the Facebook page, space is limited. Those interested must register by calling the library at 860-645-0821.

Virtual: CSCU Conversation about Hispanic Heritage

Wednesday, Sept. 27; 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Zoom- https://bit.ly/3sGio89

The Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County is holding a community conversation with the CEO of Connecticut State Community College Housatonic, Manuel Gomez, Ph.D. According to the Facebook page, Gomez is a first-generation college graduate and plans to share his educational experiences about Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Torrington: Hispanic Heritage Festival

Saturday, Sept. 30; 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Coe Memorial Park – 101 Litchfield St. Torrington, CT

This festival will take place on the last Saturday of September. The event will begin with a ceremony and then a parade down Main Street to Coe Park. There will also be live music, salsa and merengue dancing lessons, various food and more. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

Waterford: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

Saturday, Sept. 30; 2:30 p.m.

Waterford Public Library – 49 Rope Ferry Rd, Waterford, CT

This celebration will also kick off on the last Saturday of September for a family-friendly evening. Community members are welcome to experience music, dancing, crafts, food and more. The event is co-sponsored by Mujeres Entre Cultura (“Women Between Cultures”), Esperanza Latina & Latinos Unidos de Waterford and the Waterford Public Library. For more information, visit the Facebook page.

New Canaan: INTEMPO Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series

Sunday, Oct. 1; 4 p.m.

St. Mark’s Episcopal Church – 111 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, CT

Continuing INTEMPO’s Hispanic Heritage Month concert series, the second concert in this line-up will be held in New Canaan on Sunday, Oct. 1. The musicians performing are Geo Suquillo and Deiker Torrealba, both immigrants. Each concert is free, but INTEMPO recommends people reserve spots on their website.

Greenwich: INTEMPO Hispanic Heritage Month Concert Series

Sunday, Oct. 15; 4 p.m.

First Congregational Church of Greenwich – 108 Sound Beach Avenue, Old Greenwich, CT

The last concert in INTEMPO’s Hispanic Heritage Month series will take place in Greenwich on Sunday, Oct. 15. The show will feature the same musicians and close out the celebrations for Hispanic Heritage Month. For more information on how to reserve your spot, visit their website.

Bridgeport: Hispanic Heritage Month Business Resource Fair and Expo

Friday, Oct. 20: 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. / 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

The Knowlton – 305 Knowlton St. Bridgeport, CT

The Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bridgeport (HCCGB) is hosting the largest business resource fair and expo in Connecticut, according to HCCGB. The 2023 Hispanic Heritage Month Business Resource Fair & Expo will allow people to engage with consumers and businesses. Various business leaders, entrepreneurs and community members will participate in discussing the latest business trends and local opportunities. There will also be live music, food and an open bar. For more information, visit the website.

More events will be added to this story as they are announced. Check back for updates.