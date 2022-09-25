WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A new school in Waterbury is offering something different for young students. Starting in Kindergarten, students are taught in English and Spanish at the same time.

“At this school, you can speak two languages,” said Diego Delgado, a second-grade student. “Because in other schools, it’s only like Spanish or maybe English.”

They started last year with only Kindergarten and first grades. Half the students spoke mostly English and the other half spoke mostly Spanish.

Maria Cruz teaches first grade and says it’s an experiment that’s working.

“Seeing a lot of the kids being able to communicate among each other, share their culture, it was just amazing,” Cruz said.

At this age, they do a lot of visual learning, with a lot of repetition. They also make sure every student has a bilingual buddy.

“We pair the kids,” said Nilsa Garcia, Kindergarten teacher. “One that is more dominant in Spanish and one that is dominant in English, so that they help each other acquire each other’s language.”

For Hispanic Heritage Month, the school is re-creating a famous street in Puerto Rico. Mini umbrellas will hover over a school hallway to bring that scene to life. Throughout the year, the school will use art projects as well as props, costumes, and storytelling to bring not only the Spanish language to kids but also the various cultures of the countries that speak Spanish.

Language skills in 6-year-olds don’t come overnight, but they have seen progress in the school’s first year of the program.

“I learned a lot of English because I already knew Spanish,” said Daralishka Rodriguez, a second-grade student.

The plan is to keep expanding the school so the kids will keep learning both languages through the 8th grade.