High School

Skip to content
WTNH.com
New Haven
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Connecticut
Crime
Politics
Washington D.C. News
Health
Consumer
News 8 Investigators
Regional News
National
International
Technology
Unusual Stories
Top Stories
Barry’s outer bands begin lashing southeastern Louisiana
Top Stories
AOC, other liberal Dems in spotlight at immigration hearing
Pentagon in longest-ever stretch of leadership limbo
Trump to tout trade, economy in formerly blue Wisconsin
Trump abandons bid to include citizenship question on census
Weather
Today’s Forecast
CT Radar
8 Day Forecast
Current Conditions
Closings
Weather Alerts
Hurricane Tracker
Weather Headlines
Traffic
Live Traffic Map
Live Traffic Cameras
Top Stories
Part of Interstate 91 southbound in Middletown closed due to car accident
Top Stories
Traffic relief coming to Route 110 in Stratford
Top Stories
Providence Road, Route 6 in Brooklyn closed due to motor vehicle accident
Route 8 South near Exit 32 reopened after car fire
East Haven police ask drivers to avoid Route 80 after serious motorcycle crash
Victim identified in fatal truck and scooter accident in Hartford
Sports
Hartford Athletic
MLB
NHL
NBA
NFL
Top Stories
1951 British Open, AP Was There
Top Stories
Hartford Athletic spend a day with Cirque’s ‘Luzia’ performers
Top Stories
Lynn gets MLB-best 12th win as Rangers beat Astros 5-0
Indians’ Carrasco not slowing down as he fights leukemia
Roberto Diaz shoots 62 to take John Deere Classic lead
Police report: Ex-NFL star Mark Rypien says he hit wife
Report It
Send Your Photos & Videos
Suggest a Story to News 8
Report It Recaps
Watch Live
News 8 Newscasts
Live Events
Live Events 2
Video Center
Television Schedule
On-Air
Good Morning CT at Nine
Good Morning CT Weekend
Nyberg
Stretch Your Dollar
Capitol Report
What’s Right With Schools
Connecticut Families
At the Movies
8 Things To Do
Pet of the Week
CT Style
Living Local Deals
Today’s Dish
Living Well
Mommy Mondays
Cruisin’ Connecticut
Salute Our Troops
Top Stories
Connecticut native writes first book, ‘The Night Is Yours’
Top Stories
Come meet Miss Teen USA Kaliegh Garris in Milford
Top Stories
Today’s Dish: Happy 7/11 Day!
MDA Benefit Ride & Concert: Connecticut’s largest one day charity motorcycle ride
In The Kitchen: La Foresta celebrates its five year anniversary and shares summer specials
Spider Monkeys & Amur Leopard Cubs at Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo
About Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs at WTNH/WCTX
Intern At News 8
Community Calendar
News 8 School Visits
Contests
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”
High School
New Canaan boys basketball wins first title since 1962
Don't Miss
Thursday is All-American Pet Photo Day 2019: show us your pet photos and videos
4th of July 2019 Fireworks Schedule
News 8 launches W82TXT campaign against distracted driving
News 8 is celebrating summertime in CT: show us your photos
Connecticut Senator Blumenthal Calls on Directv and At&T U-Verse to Accept Nexstar’s Extension Offer to Immediately Restore Carriage of Network and Local Community Programming
More Don't Miss