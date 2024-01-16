Former President Trump says that North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R) might have an “important” role in his next administration if he returns to the White House.

“Doug Burgum from North Dakota, the governor and his beautiful wife, Catherine, and he got out of the race. What people don’t know is that he actually supported me on the other side, twice already. Then he decided to do it. And he was outstanding, but the traction is never easy, right?” Trump said in remarks after winning the Iowa caucuses Monday.

“You need controversy for traction sometimes, and this guy is the most solid guy. There’s no controversy whatsoever,” he added. “And he’s one of the best governors in our country, and I hope that I’m going to be able to call on him to be a piece of the administration, a very important piece of the administration.”

Burgum launched a long-shot bid for the GOP presidential nomination last year but suspended his campaign last month after failing to gain steam in the polls. The governor endorsed Trump at an Iowa campaign rally Sunday — just one day before the former president easily won the caucuses.

Burgum said in his endorsement that states such as North Dakota “had a friend and a partner in the White House” when Trump was in the White House. Burgum is up for reelection for a third gubernatorial term in 2024 but has not yet publicly announced any plans.

Speculation has also swirled over whom Trump will select as his running mate if he continues on his glide path to the GOP nomination.

The former president suggested during a Fox News town hall last week that he already knew who his vice presidential pick would be and indicated that he would be open to choosing someone who had previously run against him.