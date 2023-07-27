Former President Trump on Thursday confirmed his attorneys met with special counsel Jack Smith ahead of a possible indictment in the Jan. 6 probe.

“My attorneys had a productive meeting with the DOJ this morning, explaining in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country,” Trump said on his social media platform.

He implied that his attorneys were given no notice that he would be indicted, contradicting reporting about the meeting.

“No indication of notice was given during the meeting — Do not trust the Fake News on anything!”

Smith’s office declined to comment on the meeting.

The former president said last week he had received a target letter from the Justice Department (DOJ) as part of its probe into his efforts to remain in power after losing the 2020 election.

A target letter is often a sign someone could soon face charges in a matter where prosecutors have gathered substantial evidence.

Trump’s Thursday post on Truth Social hinted at a possible defense for his conduct in the aftermath of the 2020 election, which is that he was acting on the advice of attorneys who suggested the results could be overturned.

Trump pursued a multi-pronged plan to remain in office following the 2020 election, turning to the DOJ, state officials and even his own supporters, who violently ransacked the Capitol after then-Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump’s request to overturn the results.

A federal grand jury hearing evidence in the case meets Tuesdays and Thursdays and appeared to be gathered in a courthouse in downtown Washington, D.C., during the duration of the meeting.

Trump is set to appear at an Iowa Republican gathering with other 2024 presidential candidates Friday, and he is scheduled to hold a rally for supporters in Erie, Pa., on Saturday night.