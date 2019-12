ORANGE/MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Cars topped with Hanukkah decorations participated in the Menorah Parade through Orange and Milford Tuesday night.

On the third night of Hanukkah, about 40 menorah-topped cars made the journey through Orange and Milford for the Menorah Parade.

The event was organized by the Southern Connecticut Hebrew Academy.

It ended at Bowlero Bowling Ally in Milford with a grand menorah lighting at sunset.