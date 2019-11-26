Amtrak gearing up for Thanksgiving travel

(WTNH) — From the skies to the rails, Amtrak is gearing up for the holiday travel season.

Thanksgiving is the busiest week of the year for passenger train travel. Last year, Amtrak posted its largest passenger count ever with 846,000 travelers.

They are braced for more record crowds this year, putting every available train car into service.

Amtrak says riding the rails can be a lot nicer than flying.

Jason Abrams from Amtrak said, “No airplane mode, so people can use their cellphone. There’s no middle seat. Our seats are large and spacious. You have the ability to get up, move, walk around.”

The busiest day for train travel is expected to be Sunday, followed by this Tuesday and Wednesday. Last year, The New Haven Union Station saw double the usual number of Amtrak passengers on Wednesday and Sunday of Thanksgiving week.