Annual mystery of Letters to Santa continues in NYC

It’s an annual holiday mystery. For some reason, hundreds of letters addressed to Santa are sent to one specific apartment in New York City every year.

Jim Glaub moved into the building about ten years ago and the previous tenant gave him the heads up. He’s not sure why it happens, but that doesn’t stop him from stepping into Santa’s shoes!

Glaub launched a non-profit “Miracle on 22nd Street” to help fulfill the wishes.



“It just shows that there is this need for hope, a need for giving back, and it really is the greatest gift,” Glaub says.

One theory for all the letters is that in 1882, Clement Clarke Moore lived on the street and that’s where he wrote the classic “The Night Before Christmas.”

People thought he was Santa, so that’s where letters were delivered!