Boys&Girls Village hosts nearly 300 at-risk youth, families for pre-Thanksgiving lunch

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Boys and Girls Village served nearly 300 at-risk students and their families Thanksgiving Lunch Wednesday.

In the gym and cafeteria at Charles F. Hayden School in Milford, The Boys and Girls Village hosted their annual Thanksgiving Lunch, at which, attendees were able to fill their plates with traditional Thanksgiving ‘fixin’s’ like turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes.

Samantha Popel, an area middle school teacher, praised the event, saying, “Through events like this, the kids see how much we care about them and it also provides an opportunity to celebrate Thanksgiving they may not have outside of here.”

The Boys & Girls Village is a K-12 special education school located on the Boys & Girls Village campus in Milford. In a statement, the organization described the school as “a safe and nurturing environment where at-risk students experience emotional, behavioral and academic growth. Students build skills to manage their own behavior and develop self-control, as well as to become contributing citizens and community members.”