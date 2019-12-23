Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Breakfast with Santa in South Windsor benefits homeless and battered women’s shelters

Holidays

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Boys and girls in South Windsor enjoyed a big treat Sunday: pancakes and muffins with the Big Guy in Red!

Kids got into ‘Breakfast with Santa’ for free with one unwrapped donated toy.

The event was held at Maneeley’s Grand Ballroom.

Children had their pictures taken and faces painted as they experienced a whole lot of holiday joy.

“We have face painters here. the Rise-on animals come every year. There’s Santa over in the corner taking pictures, crafts, coloring books on the tables, and plenty of stuff for the families. And a buffet to eat.

– Rebecca Dorsey, Event Planner, Maneeley’s Grand Ballroom

“Lunch with Santa” followed the “Breakfast with Santa.” All the toys and donations received at the event are going to homeless and bettered women’s shelters in the area.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Breakfast with Santa

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Breakfast with Santa"

Hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Wethersfield tree company

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds-of-thousands of dollars worth of equipment stolen from Wethersfield tree company"

Holiday curfew at Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center is a success shoppers, security say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday curfew at Shoppes at Buckland Hills, Brass Mill Center is a success shoppers, security say"

Busy weekend expected on the slopes after days of freezing temps

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy weekend expected on the slopes after days of freezing temps"

Civil trial against Fotis Dulos enters second day, tempers flare

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Civil trial against Fotis Dulos enters second day, tempers flare"

St. Francis Hospital in Hartford receives federal grant for child safety initiatives

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Francis Hospital in Hartford receives federal grant for child safety initiatives"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss