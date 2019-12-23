Breakfast with Santa in South Windsor benefits homeless and battered women’s shelters

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Boys and girls in South Windsor enjoyed a big treat Sunday: pancakes and muffins with the Big Guy in Red!

Kids got into ‘Breakfast with Santa’ for free with one unwrapped donated toy.

The event was held at Maneeley’s Grand Ballroom.

Children had their pictures taken and faces painted as they experienced a whole lot of holiday joy.

“We have face painters here. the Rise-on animals come every year. There’s Santa over in the corner taking pictures, crafts, coloring books on the tables, and plenty of stuff for the families. And a buffet to eat. – Rebecca Dorsey, Event Planner, Maneeley’s Grand Ballroom

“Lunch with Santa” followed the “Breakfast with Santa.” All the toys and donations received at the event are going to homeless and bettered women’s shelters in the area.