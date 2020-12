LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 22: A selection of “Baby Shark” toys are seen on a display at the annual “Toy Fair” at Olympia London on January 22, 2019 in London, England. The Toy Fair is the UK’s largest dedicated game and hobby event and aims to showcase the most anticipated products for the year ahead. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Employees at Bridgeport Hospital are helping to make the holidays a little brighter for some kids.

The employees have donated more than 500 toys to the Bridgeport East End Food Bank and Milford firefighters’ Toys For Tots Drive.

The toys will be given to families in need throughout the area.