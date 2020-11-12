CDC’s pandemic Thanksgiving guidelines include small gatherings, social distance, no loud music

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidelines to keep families safe and healthy this Thanksgiving.

So what are you doing for the big Thanksgiving dinner? Are you inviting the whole family over ignoring Governor Ned Lamont’s restriction on gathering sizes, or are you trying to scale it down and make it smaller, and keep it safer? The CDC has some new guidelines out for what you should do and what you shouldn’t do this Thanksgiving.

We’ve been hearing it time and time again.

“When we can pinpoint a case when they’re spread family gatherings does come up,” said Hartford Health Department Director Liany E. Arroyo.

Track-and-trace shows overwhelmingly small informal gatherings are one of the main causes of the spread of the virus.

A TripAdvisor survey shows 56% of Americans will be traveling this holiday.

“It’s sad but we have to keep it small, I’m also a nurse at Yale and I’m working…At Yale, we have seen an increase in cases for sure, so I think ‘keep it small this year for the holidays,'” one woman in West Hartford told New 8 Wednesday night.

“Pare it down, keep it close family not extended family,” another woman said.

“Maybe just keep it close family for people,” another said.

In the past 24 hours, the CDC has released some Thanksgiving guidelines:

Distance: Keep your distance of at least six feet from others around a Thanksgiving table because you can’t wear your mask while you’re eating. Travel: For travel, consider how you are traveling (car or plane), is it direct or are there stops/layovers along the way that would increase exposure. Location: Also consider the location of the gathering: indoors vs. outdoors and the number of attendees. Duration: How long is the gathering, how long will you be there?

Keep in mind, the governor’s mandate for Phase 2.1 reopening limits indoor gatherings to 10 people.

“I have a huge family, seven brothers and sisters. We haven’t been able to get together [because of the pandemic],” one woman told News 8.

“We’re going to do it small, just our usual family, and we’re going to do some virtual stuff with the rest of the family who is out of town,” one man said.

The CDC also recommends no background music so guests don’t have to raise their voices to be heard. Also, try and illuminate touchpoints, use touchless trashcans, or take the trashcan out of the cabinet. Keep doors open, and use technology.