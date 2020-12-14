Chabad of Orange-Woodbridge’s socially distanced Festival of Lights events bring families together for Chanukah amid pandemic

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Jewish families from across the region gathered in Orange Sunday for the fourth night of Chanukah for a socially distanced menorah parade, history telling, and lighting of the grand menorah.

One attendee, mom-of-three Dawn Stark, of Bethany, told News 8 the event began at Chabad Hebrew Academy in Orange where families lined up in their cars for a menorah parade through the town.

The parade ended at the Orange Community Center where a giant screen awaited celebrants who all stayed in their cars for the ceremonies.

Stark said the story of Chanukah was projected on the screen so everyone could watch socially distanced.

The festivities also included games each family could play, all from their cars.

The finale included the lighting of the Grand Menorah by three generations of attendees. Two of Stark’s daughters, 12 and 10-years-old, were chosen to represent the youngest generation.

Stark said in a Facebook post Sunday, “…and to end the night the beautiful honor of my babies to light the giant menorah. Thank you Chabad Orange/Woodbridge for having us and allowing us to be a part of it all!!”

