Christmas kicks off in Meriden with Festival of Silver Lights lighting ceremony

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thanksgiving may only be 2 days away, but Meriden is jumping into the Christmas holiday spirit with their annual Silver Lights Lighting Ceremony Tuesday.

The 33rd annual ceremony is held in Hubbard Park Tuesday night.

The Festival of Silver Lights is a highlight of the holiday season in Connecticut.

When you’re behind the headlights driving on I-691, you can’t help but notice the giant lit up snowflakes on the trees lining the highway.

On the ground surrounding the water at Hubbard Park, you can drive by more than 350,000 lit up deer and Christmas trees, thanks to Santa’s elves who work with the city long days and long hours to make the park sparkle.

Kathy Matoula, Meriden’s Recreational Coordinator told News 8 that it took her crews around 6 weeks to put the whole display of about half-a-million lights together.

Web Extra: Driving through Festival of Silver Lights

News 8’s LaSalle Blanks was there Tuesday night during the lighting ceremony, which drew a large crowd who joined in unison, counting down from ten to zero to initiate a New Year’s Eve-like ceremonial lighting of Hubbard Park.

WEB EXTRA: The countdown to Christmas lights up in Meriden

You can drive through Hubbard Park for free and see the beautiful holiday displays yourselves starting November 26th from 5pm-midnight.

There is a Selfies station with Santa available, as well as, free cookies & hot cocoa provided by ConnectiCare. Parks and Rec just asks that you bring a canned food item to donate.