WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Christmas trees are selling fast! Some local Christmas tree farms sold out of trees on their first-weekend open.

Wells Hollow Farm in Shelton said this weekend will likely be their busiest of the season but said they will not sell out.

Thousands of people in Connecticut are getting their trees early so they can pick the best of the bunch.

“The inventory is low. We want to be able to buy while they are available,” said Stan Youngberg, Woodbridge resident.

Homestead Tree Farm in Orange sold out the first weekend.

Several Connecticut tree farms said they have plenty of trees now but will likely sell out before Christmas.

Hickory Ridge Tree Farm in Coventry sold 50% of its supply their first three days open.

Wells Hollow Farm and the Jones Family Farm of Shelton said they still have hundreds of trees to choose from.

The solution for some farms requires families to make weekend reservations while others are now trying out tree rentals like Maple Hollow Farm in Shelton.

The cost to cut your own Christmas tree is often more expensive varying from around $80 to well over $100 dollars depending on size.

Pre-cut trees are more affordable starting at around $65 dollars.

The Summer drought and lack of rain also chopped down the selection for families picking Christmas trees this year.