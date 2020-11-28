Christmas trees become big sellers during Black Friday

(WTNH) — People were not just rushing to retail stores to make their purchases. Business was also booming at Christmas tree lots around the state this Black Friday.



We all know about Best Buys and Gamestops, but what is really selling like hotcakes this Black Friday – Christmas trees, of course. Families lining up for a tradition that is anything but traditional this year.

First time boyscout 11-year-old Anthony is joining a decades old Hamden holiday tradition. He’s helping out with troupe 608’s annual Christmas tree sale at Spring Glenn Church on Whitney Avenue.

“It’s just so fun because everybody here is nice and it’s fun being around everyone here,” Anthony says.

“We have a bunch of camp outs to try to teach the kids all different life skills,” Kieran Kelly, Troop 608 Senior Patrol Leader.

Over at Broken Arrow Nursery on the North End of Town, socially distanced lines of families like the Harris’– cutting their own trees-as they have done every year since they can recall. But like everything in 2020, some notable adjustments.

“It’s a tradition that we do every year after Thanksgiving. Every Friday morning we come. Obviously we haven’t done it like this before. Making sure to stay away from everyone masks up so our pictures are different but it’s been fun.”

So whether cutting down or picking up, it is a busy day for shoppers making the most of an unconventional holiday.

The scouts stand is open all week. They have 550 frasier firs, which organizers say are the hardest trees to come by this year. These gifts will keep on giving all throughout the year.