Connecticut churches giving out Christmas dinners to those in need

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Connecticut churches are helping feed those who are homeless on Christmas.

From noon until 4 p.m., the New Hope Baptist Church in Waterbury will be handing out a holiday meal. If you need somewhere to go, you can head to 308 Walnut Street in Waterbury.

The church will also be supplying toys and clothing items to give out to those in need.

In Middletown, the First Church of Christ will also be having a dinner for those in need of a Christmas meal. The dinner is open to anyone and there is no cost.

The church is hosting the meal at noon and is located at 190 Court Street in Middletown.