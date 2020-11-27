Connecticut Landmarks hosts virtual build your own wreath event

Young beautiful girl accepting and opening parcel with present box on Christmas

Hartford, Conn (WTNH) – Connecticut Landmarks is hosting a build your own wreath event.

During a live Zoom session, Connecticut Landmarks’ Site Administrators will show participants step-by-step how to create their own evergreen wreath.

Viewers will be shown tips and tricks from the comfort of home. The virtual workshop will be held on Sunday, Nov. 29 at 2 pm and will be available on-demand after the live session to ensure that wreath-makers of all schedules can enjoy this timeless holiday tradition.

All of the necessary supplies to make an evergreen wreath with a decorative bow will be available for pick-up at one of our participating sites.

The wreath kit includes greens, a 12” wire wreath ring, wire, festive red bow and written instructions. In addition to the provided materials, a pair of gardening gloves and clippers are recommended for a more comfortable crafting experience.

Once assembled, wreath dimensions will be approximately 24” in diameter.

The Zoom link will be sent via email to all registered attendees as the workshop gets closer.

More information can be found online.