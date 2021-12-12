Cromwell Police collect gifts for local kids at their first-ever toy drive

by: George Grotheer

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell Police are making Christmas extra special for local kids this year. They paid a visit to Walmart in town on Sunday to collect new, unwrapped gifts from shoppers.

Some purchased gifts right inside the store and delivered them to police outside. The department is also accepting monetary donations.

Police Chief Denise Lamontagne said, “People are so very very very gracious and very kind with everything they’ve been giving, whether they’ve been giving monetary donations or going in and buying toys for the children”

This is the department’s first-ever toy drive. They usually do a food drive, too, but the chief told us they wanted to change things up. They’ll also host their annual Giving Tree this holiday season.

