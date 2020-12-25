Dish ‘n Dat opens doors to hundreds of families in need for Christmas

CANTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A special Christmas gift from a restaurant owner hit hard by the pandemic. In Canton, Dish ‘n Dat opened its doors to hundreds of families in need this holiday.

Dan Keller, the owner of Dish ‘n Dat in Canton exclaims, “Five meals over here, pick out a cupcake over there.”

In a cozy corner, Santa and Mrs. Claus tell the Jaquins children, “You’ve been very good this year. I’m very proud of you.”

These volunteers are serving up the Christmas spirit at Dish ‘n Dat in Canton.

Keller says, “The community has been so good to us we decided we were gonna open the restaurant and feed some people.”

People like the Jaquins family from Torrington.

Rebecca Jacquins explains, “It means the world to us, otherwise these kids probably wouldn’t have had as much. Last year, we lost our great, great-grandma. This is our one little special thing this year. It puts a smile on their faces.”

Owner Dan Keller says this pandemic hit the restaurant industry hard. More than 500 restaurants around Connecticut have closed. He was not spared closing his Hartford location. But people are in need.

Through tears, he tried to explain why he opened on Christmas. Instead of holding on to the sadness, he gathered his elves.

“It started as a simple idea of just me and my kids and some employees opening… reaching out to social services helping everyone in need. Once the community got a hold of this it just exploded,” said Keller.

260 of their neighbors received a hot prepared meal with all the fixings. Gift cards and toys for good little boys and girls, like 6-year-old Bentley who received a Barbie set. All of the items were donated by the community.

Under Dan Keller’s mask was a big smile, “Merry Christmas! Our pleasure!”

The heartfelt giving will not stop. Anything leftover is going to the food pantry in Torrington.