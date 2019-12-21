Ditch the bad gift with Amazon’s new return policy

(WTNH) — What’s worse: A terrible gift from grandma or the hassle of returning it?

Returning a gift online isn’t as easy as it seems. You buy the box, package it up, drive to a shipping company, pay to ship the package back to the retailer.

Amazon’s new return policy shrinks that list down to a one-stop drop off.

An Amazon spokesperson told News 8 their goal is to make returning just as easy as buying. Most customers even have one free return option included in their purchase.

Aside from free returns, Amazon offers free tech support and ‘how to’ advice on millions of products.

Customers start their return process by selecting the items that need to be returned on Amazon.com and selecting their return option. They can drop it off in store or schedule a pickup.

Amazon offers over 18,000 drop-off locations nationwide.

There aren’t any Amazon Books or Amazon 4-star stores in Connecticut, but where they are available, customers can return eligible products in the manufacturer’s packaging by showing associates a QR code they received after starting the return online.

There are, however, several Amazon Hub locations across the state.

At the Hub or Locker locations, customers can return products in any box and use the barcode provided to them at the Hub. Customers can prepackage their items or use free packing materials at the Hub.

Kohl’s locations in Connecticut also have an Amazon drop-off bin. There’s no need to package any products. Simply show a store associate the QR code and return it to them.

To keep things uniform, head to UPS and USPS locations with a pre-paid mailing label. UPS customers can also use a label-free, box-free option or arrange a free pickup from a UPS carrier.

Also not yet available in Connecticut is the Whole Foods Market return option. Customers can return their Whole Foods purchases box and label free. An Amazon spokesperson said Whole Foods is always adding locations that honor returns.

To learn more about Amazon’s return policy, visit Amazon’s Online Returns Center.