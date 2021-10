EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Rentschler Field is getting ready for the holiday season. The “Magic of Lights” will be coming to the stadium for the first time ever.

Guests will be able to drive through a mile-long holiday lights display.

Tickets are on sale now. “Magic of the Lights” starts on Nov. 19, 2021, and ends on Jan. 2, 2022.

Last year it was held at the Oakdale Theater in Wallingford.