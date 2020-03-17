Dropkick Murphys stream free online concert on St. Patrick’s Day due to calls for ‘social distancing’ to slow coronavirus spread

(WTNH) — Amid coronavirus spread concerns, events big and small are being canceled to slow the spread of the highly-contagious COVID-19. But one band is still delivering some entertainment for their fans who can’t gather to enjoy a concert.

The Dropkick Murphys will be streaming a free concert for Saint Patrick’s Day Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST!

On twitter Monday the band wrote, “The show must go on! We’re streaming up from Boston for St. Patrick’s Day.”

The Celtic, punk band from Quincy, MA is best known for their 2005 anthem “I’m shipping up to Boston.”

Their upcoming shows are cancelled due to CDC recommendations for ‘social distancing’ to slow the spread of the coronavirus across the country and the world.

You can watch the concert at dropkickmurphys.com.