ESPN donates toys, new van to Salvation Army in Bristol

Holidays

by: Suzie Hunter

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOl, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army in Bristol received a special delivery just in time for the holidays.

Their neighbors at ESPN collected a van full of toys to fulfill the wishlists of more than 100 hundred families.

They were delivered by the team from Golic and Wingo on Wednesday, along with a gift they can use to help people in need year-round: a new 14-passenger Mercedes Benz van.

“Christmas is a special time, and for a lot of people, it’s a tough time of year for people who need a little extra helping hand,” said Mike Golic Jr of ESPN Radio. “We’re a small part of it, but we’re excited to be a small part of it”

