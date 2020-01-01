Families come out to Bushnell Park to bring in the new year at ‘First Night Hartford’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the party in New York doesn’t start for a few more hours, the party in Hartford is already underway at Bushnell Park.

‘First Night Hartford’ has been going on throughout the afternoon Tuesday and will continue through Midnight.

During the afternoon/early evening there were activities for the whole family including exhibits at local museums, ice skating at Bushnell Park, and the first fireworks show of the night at 6pm.

The Hartford Courant also has a new exhibit opened to the public during ‘First Night’. ‘Stories that shaped the decade’ explores and highlights the top stories in the state from the news source that has been documenting that history longer than any newspaper in the country.

The festivities will continue through midnight and end with a second fireworks display to ring in 2020.