1  of  2
Breaking News
Police activity on Capitol Avenue in Hartford Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville

Families come out to Bushnell Park to bring in the new year at ‘First Night Hartford’

Holidays

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the party in New York doesn’t start for a few more hours, the party in Hartford is already underway at Bushnell Park.

RELATED: ‘Stories that shaped the decade’: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit

‘First Night Hartford’ has been going on throughout the afternoon Tuesday and will continue through Midnight.

During the afternoon/early evening there were activities for the whole family including exhibits at local museums, ice skating at Bushnell Park, and the first fireworks show of the night at 6pm.

The Hartford Courant also has a new exhibit opened to the public during ‘First Night’. ‘Stories that shaped the decade’ explores and highlights the top stories in the state from the news source that has been documenting that history longer than any newspaper in the country.

The festivities will continue through midnight and end with a second fireworks display to ring in 2020.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Hartford

Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Families come out to bring in the new year at 'First Night Hartford'"

A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "A Decade in Review: The Hartford Courant looks back at the history it has documented in new exhibit"

Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville"

Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters responding to fire at soil treatment facility in Plainville"

Firefighters battle 2nd alarm apartment fire in Hartford

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Firefighters battle 2nd alarm apartment fire in Hartford"

PFAS concerns continue after Congress approves funding for clean-up

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "PFAS concerns continue after Congress approves funding for clean-up"
More Hartford

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss