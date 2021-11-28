Families ending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by picking out a Christmas tree in Hamden

Holidays

by: WTNH Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting in the holiday spirit in Hamden this weekend. Families and other community members went to the Broken Arrow Nursery Sunday to get their Christmas tree as a fun way to end the holiday weekend.

Jamie Arsenault of Northford who was there with his family told News 8, “We hang out with our family and we have a big celebration on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

The nursery has over 20 acres of Christmas trees at two different locations in Hamden. They have been doing this for over six decades.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Haven

2021 Jingle Bell Run held in New Haven Sunday

News /

New Hamden mayor sworn in at Hamden Middle School

News /

Families ending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by picking out a Christmas tree in Hamden

News /

Waterbury kicks off holiday season with tree lighting Sunday night

News /

Coat distribution for kids

News /

Police investigate attempted break-in at Quinnipiac student’s off-campus house

News /
More New Haven

Holiday Happenings

More Holiday Happenings

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss