Families ending the Thanksgiving holiday weekend by picking out a Christmas tree in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Getting in the holiday spirit in Hamden this weekend. Families and other community members went to the Broken Arrow Nursery Sunday to get their Christmas tree as a fun way to end the holiday weekend.

Jamie Arsenault of Northford who was there with his family told News 8, “We hang out with our family and we have a big celebration on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.”

The nursery has over 20 acres of Christmas trees at two different locations in Hamden. They have been doing this for over six decades.