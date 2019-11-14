Fantasy of Lights: brightening up Lighthouse Point Park for the holiday season

Holidays

by: Teresa Pellicano, WTNH Meteorologist Joe Furey

Posted:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Fantasy of Lights preview party at Lighthouse Point Park kicked off the holiday season Thursday night with the flipping of a switch.

Fantasy of Lights is a mile-long path through holiday light displays. The holiday tradition in New Haven has been going on for 25 years.

All the money raised goes to Goodwill of Southern New England. News 8 is proud to be a sponsor.

Richard Bohr, the President of Goodwill of Southern New England, says that over the years, they have raised millions of dollars that have gone right back in to the city and suburbs of New Haven to help people with disabilities find work.

WEB EXTRA: Richard Bohr, President of Goodwill Industries of Southern New England talks about the history of the event and the goal of the company

The 25th annual Fantasy of Lights is officially open to the public Friday and runs every night through New Year’s Eve.

