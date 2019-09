If you haven’t done your Christmas shopping yet, now would be a good of a time as any.

FedEx says right now is the busiest time of the year for them.

Crews at Memphis-based FedEx are working around the clock to make sure holiday gifts make it under the Christmas tree in time this year.

FedEx hired an additional 50,000 employees just to help during the holiday rush.

Workers say they handle 505,000 packages per hour.