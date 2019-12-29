Fight Cabin Fever: kids can create their own snow globes at art studio in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — As we know, many kids are on holiday break from school, and we know many parents are looking for things for them to do. A pretty cool activity gets kids to make their own snow globes.
At Creative Party Rescue LLC in West Hartford, kids get to pick their own scene and put the whole thing together.
“We thought it would be a great opportunity…a great time…as something to do over the break; everyone is home. Kids getting cabin fever and it’s a nice winter activity to do with the children.– Shasterin Valentine, Creative Party Rescue LLC